What is Aaron Rodgers going to do? At this point, nobody knows. The options appear to be the New York Jets or retirement for the long-time Green Bay Packers quarterback. On Monday, Trey Wingo reported that a deal to the Jets was “done” and reports then surfaced from Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter about no deal being completed.

Now, Pat McAfee, who regularly has Rodgers on his show, provided an update that might not be what everybody was hoping for.

This particular progrum still has no information on the Aaron Rodgers situation#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7SMBvVWjdt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 14, 2023

“The Aaron Rodgers situation has no answer still…We have no idea. Literally.”

Aaron Rodgers normally joins The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, but McAfee mentions that there is no update and Rodgers won’t be joining the show on Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers Trade Buzz

Rumors have swirled furiously after Trey Wingo’s initial Tweet surfaced, and then reports came on Tuesday that the Jets were attempting to sign Packers WR Allen Lazard. More rumors came after Randall Cobb’s name started to buzz in another move with the Jets, although, at this point, nothing is finalized regarding an Aaron Rodgers trade.

With the negotiating window opening on Monday for unrestricted free agents, a flurry of moves came about, and the Jets and Packers anxiously await the biggest decision of the offseason. Aaron Rodgers is keeping everybody on the edge of their seats, although at this point, all signs signal him joining the Jets and making a run at one more Super Bowl run.

However, don’t count on Pat McAfee breaking the news on his show.