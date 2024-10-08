Contrary to what many have been speculating following Robert Saleh's sudden firing from the New York Jets on Tuesday, the now-ex-NY head coach's relationship with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not in a state of disrepair, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Robert Saleh's relationship with Aaron Rodgers was NOT fractured, despite speculation, according to multiple sources,” Schultz posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“The two were getting along. The firing of Robert Saleh was carried out solely by Woody Johnson this morning.”

There were instances before Saleh's dismissal that can be interpreted as a manifestation of friction between him and Rodgers. Back in Week 3's game against the New England Patriots at home, Rodgers and Saleh had an attention-grabbing sideline moment where the quarterback appeared to refuse a congratulatory gesture from his coach, though, both parties have since clarified that.

In any case, the Jets were not doing particularly great on the field under Saleh this season. It was looking like they had their rhythm going with consecutive wins over the Tennessee Titans and the Patriots, but losing to the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively, appear to be the final straws for Saleh's time with the Jets.

Rodgers and the Jets, who are 2-3 after five weeks of football, will look to move on from the controversial end of Saleh's tenure with the team, as they prepare for a Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills at home this coming Monday.

Fans react to Aaron Rodgers-Robert Saleh tension rumors

Many fans still don't buy the idea that Rodgers and Saleh's relationship was fine before the latter's firing.

“Rodgers PR team working overtime.” – @spoonlocks

“Why would they have problems. Saleh handed Rodgers the offense. Hackett and the rest of the offensive staff need to go too.” – @hopefulmetsfan

“Jets PR working extremely hard to make this look like a woody decision.” – @ArielH_53

“Not buying it, sorry Jordan, you know better. Evidence was right there for all to see. Even reports Rodgers was consulted, signed off on the move.” – @Real_629

“Stop. No way Woody didn’t run it by Rodgers.” – @k35098195