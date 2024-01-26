If Ejiro Evero shakes free from Carolina, the Rams certainly wouldn't be the only team interested in his services.

Now that Raheem Morris has accepted the job as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, his previous employer, the Los Angeles Rams, is in the market for a new defensive coordinator. And while the team may have its eye on a well-regarded successor, it might not be as simple as making an offer.

The potential candidate in question is Ejiro Evero, who served as the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator in 2023. But because Evero is under contract with the Panthers, they can shut down any pursuit of their DC.

“Yes, Ejiro Evero would be a very strong external candidate for the Rams’ DC job,” The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue noted on X (formerly Twitter.)

“However, as a reminder, teams can block interview requests for lateral moves and previously in this cycle it seemed like Carolina was set on retaining Evero. So we will see what happens!”

Evero, Rams have history together

Another issue the Rams would run into if they are indeed interested in bringing Evero back to LA — they aren't the only NFL team interested in his services.

Evero earned two interviews with the Falcons about their heading coaching position before Morris was hired. He is also in the running for the open head coaching job with the Seattle Seahawks. His current employer, the Panthers, interviewed him twice about elevating him to the big job too.

Evero has a connection with the Rams, having served as the team's secondary coach & passing game coordinator under Sean McVay in 2021.

From there, Evero spent one season as the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos before moving onto the Panthers in 2023.

With his talents in such demand, it's easy to see why the Panthers are not eager to lose him, least of all to a fellow NFC team.