Before being fired, the now-former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was considering firing offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Another Jets reporter, SNY's Connor Hughes, detailed his sources, saying Saleh was not going to fire Hackett but was going to demote him and give play-calling duties to Todd Downing, the team's quarterback coach and passing game coordinator.

“SOURCES: Former #Jets HC Robert Saleh was never going to fire offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. That was not happening. However he was going to demote his game day responsibilities this week. Saleh made decision to give play-calling to Todd Downing because of the continued issues on offense. He made that final decision Tuesday AM. Then, roughly five minutes later, he was called into Woody Johnson's office and fired.

Based off of Jeff Ulbrich's press conference, it sounds very much like he, too, is considering giving play calling to Downing. The Jets expressed concern with Hackett this offseason in their attempts to add Arthur Smith as a senior advisor. He would have been the lead offensive voice, however he took the #Steelers OC job instead.”

Whatever happened with the Jets appears to have been hasty, and the media is caught flat-footed, as reports are flying from every direction.

Robert Saleh, a symptom, but not the cause of Jets' problems

Former Jets player Damien Woody summed it up well on ESPN's First Take.

“Aaron Rodgers has not been playing well. He’s been turning the ball over. They’re not going to scapegoat Aaron Rodgers because they’ve seeded all the power to Aaron Rodgers,” Woody said. “So you go out there, and you fire your head coach. Oh, by the way, this team still has an opportunity on Monday Night Football to go out here and be in first place in the AFC East if they beat the Buffalo Bills. For me it was a rash decision by the owner in Woody Johnson, it makes absolutely no sense. I don’t see how this ends in any great way for the New York Jets organization.”

A reactionary action by the Jets illustrates this wasn't a thought-through decision. Rodgers holds all the cards and if he doesn't, it certainly appears that way.