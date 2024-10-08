The New York Jets have not had a great start to the 2024 NFL season. New York had huge expectations coming into the season, hopeful that Aaron Rodgers would instantly make them an AFC contender. Instead, Robert Saleh has been fired, Rodgers is being called a ‘coach killer', and the team is in shambles in early October.

Former Jet Damien Woody did not hold back when critiquing Woody Johnson's choice to fire Robert Saleh on First Take.

“Aaron Rodgers has not been playing well, he’s been turning the ball over. They’re not going to scapegoat Aaron Rodgers because they’ve seeded all the power to Aaron Rodgers,” Wood said. “So you go out here and you fire your head coach. Oh by the way this team still has an opportunity on Monday Night Football to go out here and be in first place in the AFC East if they beat the Buffalo Bills. For me it was a rash decision by the owner in Woody Johnson, it makes absolutely no sense. I don’t see how this ends in any great way for the New York Jets organization.”

Damien Woody has criticized Robert Saleh in the past. However, he still doesn’t think firing him was the right move. He also said that the Jets will not put the blame on Rodgers because they've given him all the power already.

Rodgers may have a ton of power, but it would seem harsh to punish him after only playing five complete games for an organization.

Jets owner Woody Johnson releases statement about Robert Saleh firing

Jets owner Woody Johnson released a statement via the team's social media after news broke this morning.

“This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets. I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward,” Johnson said via a team statement. “This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.”

Johnson named defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the team's interim head coach. He is beloved in the organization and should be a popular choice.

“Jeff Ulbrich will serve as our Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team. I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get the most out of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason.”

The Jets are still 2-3 and only one game out of being tied for first place in the AFC East with the Bills.

It is interesting to imagine what would have happened if Johnson let Saleh keep his job for one more week. If the Jets managed to beat the Bills and step into first place in their division, it is hard to imagine Johnson moving on from Saleh.

Now the Jets need to rally behind Ulbrich and try to rescue their season before it's too late.