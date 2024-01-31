Zach Wilson was not good for the Jets in 2023, and his struggles led to an eye-opening admission from Robert Saleh.

It's no secret that the 2023 season went off the rails pretty quickly for Robert Saleh and the New York Jets, thanks to Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles on just his fourth play of the season. That thrust Zach Wilson back into the spotlight, and well, it's safe to say he doesn't have much of a future with the team right now.

Wilson was horrible for the Jets again in 2023 (221/368, 2271 YDS, 8 TD, 7 INT), and it created a lot of internal issues within the team. Reports have emerged suggesting that while Saleh refused to blame Wilson publicly, he had no problem doing so privately, even going as far to say that winning eight games with him under center would have been a miracle.

“Publicly, Saleh avoided criticizing Zach Wilson or even acknowledging his struggles. Privately, the coach pinned many of the team’s offensive issues on Wilson, the line and the receivers and told people getting to eight wins with Wilson at quarterback would be a ‘miracle.'” – Zack Rosenblatt & Dianna Russini, The Athletic

Robert Saleh makes feelings about Zach Wilson clear as day

Saleh certainly isn't holding any punches with Wilson here, and who could blame him? Sure, Wilson was thrust into action unexpectedly after Rodgers' injury, but he was still nearly unplayable for the team throughout the year. Honestly, New York managing to win even seven games with Wilson and a rotating cast of quarterbacks in 2023 was somewhat of a miracle.

Still, the fact that his own coach was berating him this badly behind closed doors is an indication that Wilson isn't exactly in good standing with the team heading into the offseason, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he isn't with the team next year. Saleh and the Jets reached their breaking point with Wilson, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds in store for him over the next few months.