Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are prepared to make a key addition to their offensive staff. Former New York Jets offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur, who recently agreed to part ways with the franchise after two seasons, is expected to land on McVay’s Rams staff, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Sean McVay’s decision was obviously the biggest domino to fall for the Rams at the beginning of their offseason. Now that McVay is back, his first order of business will be filling out his coaching staff, as offensive coordinator Liam Coen returned back to the college game to call plays for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is also drawing interest for head coaching vacancies. But the offensive minded McVay appears set to add Lafleur, the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, as his new offensive coordinator.

During LaFleur’s two seasons with the Jets, New York ranked in the 30th or worse in points per game, EPA per play and QBR.

However, it’s fair to say that LaFleur will have better personnel to work with in Los Angeles.

Even though the 5-12 Rams took a massive step back in their Super Bowl defense, this is still a roster that features star quarterback Matthew Stafford, All-Pro receiver and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, rising star and halfback Cam Akers and talented wideout Allen Robinson.

There’s reason to believe that LaFleur could have far more success under McVay as the Rams offensive coordinator than he ever did with the Jets.