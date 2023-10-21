The Tennessee Titans have competed in every game this season except for a blowout loss versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, but they sit in last place in the AFC South at 2-4. This is a results-oriented business, and a scrappy effort is not enough to win over ownership and fans.

Although Tennessee has a manageable schedule and could conceivably climb its way back into playoff contention, it might be more practical to prepare for a new era. The Titans are already committing to somewhat of a rebuild after trading up to select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Additional roster moves seem unavoidable at this point.

If the front office engages in seller mode ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline, many believe franchise great Derrick Henry could be dealt. But there is another former All-Pro who could instead be a hot commodity in the next week-and-a-half.

Titans could trade a longtime defensive star

“Though I haven’t found a team showing significant interest in Derrick Henry, sources around the league tell me Tennessee has received calls about safety Kevin Byard, and one team reached out about wide receiver Treylon Burks,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported. “I don’t get a sense Tennessee will move any young player.”

Byard is in the midst of his eighth season with the Titans and has been an integral part of the team's four postseason berths and three divisional titles during that time. He can now play a big role in helping shape the organization's future.

While the 30-year-old is not in his prime, he can still be an impactful defensive player for a squad looking to shore up its secondary. Kevin Byard has a fumble recovery and 47 combined tackles this season. Fans would surely be sad to see the star go, but they have to be prepared for some tough goodbyes going forward. Change is coming.