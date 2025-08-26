The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing their roster as training camp winds down. After adding Walter Nolen and Will Johnson in the first two rounds in April, their defense has high expectations coming into the season. But the Cardinals will not have Walter Nolen for at least the first four games due to a calf injury, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

“Source: Cardinals first-round pick Walter Nolen is being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List due to a calf injury, and he now will miss the first four games of the season,” Schefter reported.

Nolen was taken 16th overall by the Cardinals to help the defensive line take a step forward. In his final season at Ole Miss, he had 6.5 sacks and was an All-American. After a season where they finished 15th in points allowed, they were looking to break into the top ten. But without Nolen for the first four games of the year, they hope to stay where they were last year.

The Cardinals' biggest names are on their offense, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr entering his second year. Kyler Murray could be on the trade block if they falter this year, but there is optimism that won't happen. Harrison and Nolen are two big keys to that optimism coming into the campaign.

The Cardinals will likely lean on veteran Calais Campbell to fill Nolen's role on the defensive line in the interim. While Campbell's ceiling is low at this point in his career, he is a known quantity. If they stay afloat through the first four games, Nolen can come back and raise the ceiling.

The Cardinals start the season on the road against the Saints, with a home game against the Carolina Panthers following. Nolen will also miss games against the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. He is eligible to return in Week 5 against the Titans.