Calais Campbell is back where it all started. Arizona Cardinals fans are bound to light up when the former second-round draft pick charges onto the field representing the franchise that selected him all the way back in 2008. He will experience more than just nostalgia in Sunday's road matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, however.

The 39-year-old will join Jim Hart and Jim Thorpe as the only Cardinals position players to compete in a game at age 39 or older, according to Mark Dalton, the team's senior vice president of media relations. Father Time is surely clenching his fist. Although other aging stars receive more attention, Campbell has eluded an inevitable decline longer than most other defensive tackles. He is not just a compiler, either. Campbell continues to make an impact in the trenches.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year runner-up and six-time Pro Bowler has recorded five sacks or more in each of the last three years. He also remains reliable on run defense, posting an 85.9 grade in that category with the Miami Dolphins last season, per Pro Football Focus. That mark was better than any other interior defensive lineman.

When players in the twilight of their careers join a squad on a short-term contract, fans will often focus on the strong veteran presence they can bring to the locker room. The Cardinals could use that, to be clear, but Calais Campbell is also expected to provide tangible value on the gridiron. While this defense was adequate overall during the 2024-25 campaign, with an accomplished and respected game-changer, it can take the next step.

Arizona needs every boost it can get, as the NFC West has the potential to be one of the more interesting divisions in the league.

The Los Angeles Rams believe they can contend for another Super Bowl with a healthy Matthew Stafford. The San Francisco 49ers have the easiest strength of schedule (.415 opponents' winning percentage from last season) and usually bounce back after a losing campaign. And the Seattle Seahawks boast a revamped offense with quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Cooper Kupp coming aboard. The Cardinals are plenty intriguing themselves, however.

Fans are excited to see what the offense can do, especially if Marvin Harrison Jr. takes a big second-year leap. Arizona's ceiling may be tied to its defense, though. Free agency signing Josh Sweat just helped the Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl and could make a huge difference on the defensive line. But do not sleep on Calais Campbell. He is a potential X-factor on this team.

And at 39 years of age, that is something to behold. No. 93 is looking for a glorious Cardinals return in Sunday's season opener against the Saints. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.