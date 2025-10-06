It is Year 2 of the Marvin Harrison Jr. experience for the Arizona Cardinals, but there are people who are still unconvinced of his abilities in the pros. However, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver silenced his haters at least during one moment in the first half of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans at home.

During a first-quarter drive by the Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray fired a long pass in the direction of Harrison. The 23-year-old wideout had two Titans defensive backs in Jalyn Armour-Davis and Xavier Woods, but Harrison somehow found a way to haul in the pass for a 44-yard reception just a yard away from Tennessee's end zone. Three plays later, the Cardinals ended that drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown by running back Michael Carter to put Arizona on the board first.

MARVIN HARRISON JR. ARE YOU SERIOUS? TENvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/44RgpWWK5x — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

As he silenced his naysayers with that incredible reception, Harrison had others absolutely impressed with it.

“Pops taught him wellFrom one HOFer to another Soon 🏈” one fan commented.

“Told everyone that Thursday night TD catch he had after having an a**first half was the turning point for him to remember who he is,” another one shared.

Article Continues Below

“Absolute madness! Marvin Harrison Jr. just made a play like no other. That kind of skill and timing is next-level, definitely one for the highlight reels!,” a social media commenter on X, formerly Twitter, said.

Via a different commenter: “Glad to see him getting out of the slump. He's a young guy that was having a hard time and all you can do is just keep going to him. Let him get that confidence back.”

“Those two guys got Mossed. The only way the Titans don't go winless is if Brian Callahan gets axed,” summed up a fan.

However, Harrison and the Cardinals suffered one of the worst collapses in recent memory, as they squandered a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost to the Titans, 22-21. Harrison finished the contest leading Arizona with 98 receiving yards on four receptions and five targets.

On the season, Harrison, the fourth overall pick at the 2024 NFL Draft, has 306 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions and 32 targets through five games.