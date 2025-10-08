On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals suffered one of the more puzzling losses you will ever see, losing at home to the Tennessee Titans after a comedy of errors relinquished their huge lead. The Cardinals now sit at 2-3 after a hot 2-0 start to the season, and things went from bad to worse with an injury update on Wednesday.

“#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray, dealing with a foot injury, is not expected to practice today. An injury to watch…,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

Injury concerns have been a real issue for Murray in recent years, and it seems that it's going to be the case once again heading into this weekend's game.

Coming into this year, the Cardinals were viewed by many as a sleeper team in the NFC as some of their younger players started to blossom. The team did come out of the gates at 2-0, although wins over the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are not exactly a great litmus test for what's to come.

Since then, the Cardinals have dropped games to the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and now the Titans, which featured multiple bizarre plays, including one where Arizona did not cross the goalline with the ball before dropping it, and another in which a Cam Ward interception ended up being a Tennessee touchdown–on the same play.

Things don't get any easier from here for the Cardinals, as they are set to hit the road to take on the 4-1 Indianapolis Colts this weekend. If Murray is unable to go, it would be veteran Jacoby Brissett getting the start.