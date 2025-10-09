The Arizona Cardinals’ Week 6 outlook took a turn for the worse on Wednesday as starting quarterback Kyler Murray did not practice due to a foot injury suffered in last week’s 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Jonathan Gannon labeled Murray day-to-day, shrouding his status for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in uncertainty.

Murray appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter of the Titans game following a botched shotgun snap that led to a lost fumble deep in Tennessee territory. After the play, he was limping, briefly grabbed his shin, and exited to the locker room for evaluation. He missed two plays before returning but showed visible discomfort through the remainder of the contest.

The defeat was Arizona’s third straight loss, dropping the team to 2-3, the only sub-.500 record in the NFC West. Leading 21-6 midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals let the game slip away through epochal errors, chief among them Emari Demercado’s dropped ball short of the goal line on a potential 72-yard touchdown. The Titans capitalized, handing Arizona another late heartbreak. Interestingly, all three losses for the Cardinals in the current losing streak have come on last-second field goals.

Murray finished the game 23-of-31 passing for 220 yards, adding 25 rushing yards and one touchdown, but failed to throw a passing score. On the season, the two-time Pro Bowler has completed 68.3% of his passes for 962 yards, with six touchdowns and three interceptions, while also leading the team with 173 rushing yards and one rushing score. Arizona’s passing offense ranks 30th in the NFL, averaging just 170.2 yards per game.

If Murray is unable to play on Sunday, veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, a 10th-year signal-caller with 89 career appearances and 53 starts, would start against his former team, Indianapolis.

The Cardinals’ Week 6 injury report also listed Darius Robinson (chest) and Kelvin Beachum (rest) as non-participants, while several others, including Evan Brown and Will Hernandez, practiced in limited fashion.

At Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, the 2-3 Arizona will face off against the 4-1 Colts, who share first place in the AFC South and rank second in the league with 163 total points. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.