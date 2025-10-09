It was another day of missed practice for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who is dealing with a foot injury. And the Cardinals have a quarterback play with Murray being a close call for Week 6.

The Cardinals are building two game plans, as they face a difficult road task against the Colts, according to a post on X by Jeremy Fowler.

“As of now, Kyler Murray is shaping up to be a close call. Cardinals will have a plan for both QBs, Murray and Jacoby Brissett.”

Murray has struggled this season, with 220 yards being his highest passing yardage mark. He has thrown just six touchdown passes in five games with three interceptions.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray could miss Week 6

Fortunately for the Cardinals, they have a quality veteran backup in Jacoby Brissett, according to ESPN.

“I know that term gets thrown around, but when you're in his seat — all our guys — but the quarterback position is the hardest position in sports,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said. “And to know that you're one play away from your role changing, you really do got to be on the details like you're the starter and he has a smile on his face. He loves to practice, he loves to prepare, he loves to play.”

Still, the Cardinals want Murray on the field, according to Sports Illustrated. They believe he gives them the best chance to win.

“If he’s healthy enough to play, he’ll play,” Gannon said.

The Cardinals have lost three straight games, the last one in maddening fashion.

“Stay in the present,” Gannon said. “Not looking forward to the future. Not looking back in the past. If you're carrying baggage, you're in the wrong to me. You're only carrying baggage because your brain says you have to carry it,” said Gannon.

“We don't have to carry any baggage. We've got a chance to go 3-3, play a really good football team, and play well. That's what they know right now. Put a smile on your face. Enjoy competing and control today.”