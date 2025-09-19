The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 in the hopes of advancing to a 3-0 record. Ideally, the roster is healthy and ready for the upcoming contest. However, the latest injury update featuring Will Johnson and Paris Johnson Jr. is a bit of a mixed bag.

Reports indicate that Johnson, who is 22 years old, is listed as doubtful for the Week 3 matchup, according to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban. The rookie cornerback is dealing with a groin injury that has kept him out of practice throughout the week. Meanwhile, Johnson Jr., along with Will Hernandez, Tip Reiman, and Max Melton, is listed as questionable.

“For the Cardinals, CB Will Johnson (groin), who didn't practice this week, is listed as doubtful for Cardinals-49ers. Hard to see him playing with no practice time. G Will Hernandez, T Paris Johnson Jr., TE Tip Reiman, and CB Max Melton are all officially questionable.”

Johnson was a second-round pick made by the Cardinals in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was initially viewed as one of the more elite cornerback prospects entering the league. However, injury concerns led to him falling into the middle of the second round. In his first two games of his rookie year, Will Johnson has recorded four combined tackles (three solo) and four pass deflections.

Paris Johnson Jr. is a notable name on the injury report, as he is the Cardinals' starting left tackle. He's dealing with a knee injury, and Arizona will likely closely monitor his situation before making a final decision on his status for the upcoming game.

Potentially not having Will Johnson and Max Melton could spell trouble for the Cardinals' defense. Both players are listed as starters in the secondary. With Johnson doubtful, Melton's status is crucial for the Week 3 matchup against the 49ers.