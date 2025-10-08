Five games into the NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Raheem Morris have their work cut out for them. The Falcons are 2-2 after winning a shootout against the Washington Commanders in Week 4. With a bye week to prepare, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Co. host the Buffalo Bills in a Monday Night Football showdown. It is a big game for both teams.

The Bills suffered their first loss of the season at home to the New England Patriots last week. With an undefeated season no longer in the cards, Buffalo enters Week 6 looking to get back on track against a Falcons team that has struggled with consistency so far this year. Atlanta, on the other hand, would love to get two straight wins against playoff contenders to gain momentum.

While the Falcons defense has been a solid unit all season, Morris' offense has been far more inconsistent. Atlanta was shut out by the Carolina Panthers in an uncharacteristic 30-0 loss back in Week 3. Despite having talented players like Robinson and London leading the way, the Falcons have had issues putting points on the board early in the season, a recipe for disaster.

The Monday Night Football game between Atlanta and Buffalo is a crucial game, even if the two teams do not share a conference. For Morris, Week 6 could determine whether or not his team is truly ready to challenge the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. For the Bills, a loss would all but confirm that they have to make a big trade deadline move.

Of every player playing in the game, London has the biggest chance to affect the outcome. The young receiver is poised for a breakout season. Here is how he can swing Monday's game into Atlanta's favor.

London can help Atlanta take advantage of a weak Bills secondary

London has put up more than 100 yards just once this season. However, his eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown against Washington is by far his best outing of the year. Morris and the Falcons' offense hope that the performance gives the young receiver confidence as the schedule gets more difficult. Luckily for London, the Bills' defense has struggled on the back end.

Buffalo gave up ten catches for 146 yards to Stefon Diggs last week. The Bills secondary has endured injuries early in the season, opening up gaping holes down the field. London stands to gain the most if Morris and his staff opt for a more balanced offensive approach. The receiver has the talent to take advantage of subpar corners, unlocking the best version of Atlanta's offense.

Buffalo lost Matt Milano to injury, robbing its defense of its leader in the middle. The linebacker would not have lined up against London himself, but his absence leaves the Bills open to mistakes down the field. The Falcons offense is not one that stretches the field vertically all that much, but Michael Penix Jr. needs to air it out in order to keep up with Josh Allen and the Bills offense.

London can take pressure off of Bijan Robinson and the ground game

Robinson is one of the best running backs the NFL has to offer. He and London have already teamed up to make their mark in Falcons history this season. When both are at their best, Atlanta's offense can hold its own against anyone in the NFL. Morris needs both to produce against the Bills if the Falcons want a chance to knock off one of the top dogs in the AFC.

While Robinson has been great for years, defenses have been able to tee off against him. If Atlanta's passing game is limited, stopping the rushing attack is much easier. That is where London comes in. He needs to consistently win on the outside to help keep the Bills defense honest throughout their matchup. If not, Buffalo has a good chance to blow the Falcons out.

London came into the season with a new mindset. Four games into the year, he is still trying to find his footing. However, a game against the Bills at home in primetime is a perfect opportunity for him to assert himself as one of the NFL's elite young wideouts. He is key to the Falcons' success on Monday Night Football, and the stage is set for him to dominate in front of a home crowd.

Robinson, London, and the Falcons are a young, talented team waiting to break out. A win against the Bills would go a long way.