Younghoe Koo had a brutal ending in the Atlanta Falcons' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta traded blows with Tampa Bay throughout the game, a testament to their rivalry in the NFC South Division. The hosts even had a chance to force overtime with a field goal from Koo, but his 44-yard attempt went right to the right.

It was a tough way to end the game for Koo and the Falcons, coming up short in a way that could've gone either direction. The veteran kicker reflected on the costly miss during Monday's press conference, per reporter Terrin Waack.

“It’s tough, obviously. But as always, just got to get back to work. Definitely frustrated. Had a great offseason, great camp. Two weeks leading into Week 1, I felt great. I still do,” Koo said.

What's next for Younghoe Koo, Falcons

The costly miss will put Younghoe Koo to the test, especially with other kickers competing for his spot on the Falcons.

Head coach Raheem Morris said during Monday's press conference that the Falcons will host veteran kickers in a Tuesday workout that could decide Koo's future with the team. He did affirm that Koo remains the starter going into Week 2 but emphasized the importance of competition.

“You have to say that right now,” Morris said. “Tomorrow, we'll work out some veterans, a couple young guys. There are no secrets around here. There's always going to be a highly competitive atmosphere.”

“We just didn't play well enough on special teams,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Monday. “We've got to get better there. Missing that field goal, at that time, to tie it, it's going to be one of the critical points we talk about. … We've got to bring a competitive edge. We've got to go out there and look for people to compete.”

The Falcons will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 14 at 8:20 p.m. ET.