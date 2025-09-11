The Week 2 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns is seemingly heating up. Browns safety Grant Delpit turned heads on Thursday after dropping a bold claim about bringing down Derrick Henry. The superstar running back finally responds with a rather candid answer.

When asked about Delpit's claims, the 31-year-old running back shrugged off the bold statement, according to Jamison Hensley of WBAL Radio. Derrick Henry ultimately is going to let his game do the talking on Sunday.

“Derrick Henry was asked about Browns safety Grant Delpit, saying it was ‘not hard' to tackle Henry. ‘Yeah, I saw that,' Henry said. ‘His coach had a quote. He had a quote. We'll see on Sunday.'”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski actually does not have a quote about Henry that would be considered bulletin board material. However, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy did call out the Ravens' secondary, claiming that he doesn't think that group poses a challenge for him.

The Ravens are coming off a tough 41-40 Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Although he had a strong performance, recording 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns, his crucial fumble in the fourth quarter gave the Bills the opportunity they needed to win the game. It was something Derrick Henry took ownership of after saying he told his teammates to put the loss on him for the mistake.

After having a ridiculously good first year with the Ravens last season, the three-time rushing touchdowns leader aims to continue his success in his second season with the franchise. Derrick Henry ended the 2024-25 campaign recording 1,921 rushing yards (second most in his career) and 16 rushing touchdowns (led the NFL). He also hauled in two touchdown receptions while surpassing 2,100 total yards of scrimmage for the second time in his career.

The Ravens and Browns kick off on Sunday, September 14, at 1 p.m. EST. It will be the team's first home game of the season in Baltimore.