The Baltimore Ravens crushed the Houston Texans 31-2 on Christmas Day. The Ravens didn’t hold back against Houston, scoring four touchdowns and keeping the Texans out of the end zone in Week 17.

Baltimore has now won three straight games to improve to 11-5 and head coach John Harbaugh was pumped up after the dominant victory over Houston. “We’re just getting started. It’s the January season now. The December season is behind us, it’s the January season now,” Harbaugh said per Ravens reporter Sarah Ellison following Wednesday’s matchup.

With the win, the Ravens moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC North, making them the third seed in the conference for the moment. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was hyper efficient in Week 17, going 10-for-15 with 168 passing yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. He added four carries for 87 yards and another score.

Jackson surpassed Michael Vick for the all-time QB rushing record with his 87-yard effort against the Texans. Vick set the record of 6,109 rushing yards in 143 games. Jackson is now the leader, racking up 6,110 yards on the ground in just 102 games.

Lamar Jackson leads a powerful Ravens offense

The Ravens’ potent offense has scored more than 30 points per game during the three-game winning streak. Mark Andrews scored yet another touchdown Wednesday, adding to his franchise record. He’s scored in five straight games bringing his total up to 10 TDs on the season and 50 in his career.

As Harbaugh noted, Baltimore is preparing for “January season.” The Ravens will reach the playoffs for the sixth time in Jackson’s seven-year tenure. However, the team has gone just 2-5 in the postseason since 2018. And Baltimore is 1-5 in six regular season games played in the month of January during Jackson’s career.

This year, however, the team has running back Derrick Henry. After his 147-yard performance against the Texans on Christmas, the veteran rusher is up to 1,783 yards in 2024, which is second in the league. His 14 rushing touchdowns are tied for first in the NFL.

The Ravens will close out the regular season against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 5. Another victory or a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers will clinch the division for Baltimore, setting up a home playoff game as the team hopes to stay hot in January.