Despite an early playoff exit following their divisional round loss to the Denver Broncos, the Buffalo Bills have remained in the NFL spotlight thanks to owner Terry Pegula’s decision to fire Sean McDermott. Buffalo reached the playoffs eight times in McDermott’s nine-year run as head coach. But the team wasn’t able to break through, falling short of the Super Bowl each season.

Bills players don’t seem to like the decision to fire McDermott, while some NFL observers felt it was a necessary move for the team. Just about everyone has weighed in on the situation, including former Bills wideout Elijah Moore.

“I’m not surprised at all. They haven’t won,” Moore said, per the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson. “They got Josh [Allen] & they’ve been trying… for years. It’s sad enough sometimes when you have good people & good coaches but if you don’t win they’re going to [do something].”

Elijah Moore has unique connection to Bills’ coaching change

The Bills signed Moore last offseason following his two-year stint with the Cleveland Browns. He played in nine games with Buffalo in 2025, recording nine receptions for 112 yards. The fifth-year wideout also added 24 yards and a rushing touchdown on six carries.

Moore was waived by the Bills after Week 12 when the team signed Brandin Cooks. He then joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad.

Moore is uniquely tied to McDermott’s dismissal. Terry Pegula insists he decided to fire the head coach after the loss to Denver. And the Bills would almost certainly have won that game if Cooks – the player that replaced Moore – caught Allen’s deep shot in overtime.

While Cooks is adamant that he made the catch, it was ruled an interception. And Moore had a great view of the chaos after the Broncos elevated him from the practice squad for the matchup.

The heartbreaking loss dropped McDermott to 8-8 in the postseason. Newly promoted team president Brandon Beane will lead the search for a new head coach in Buffalo. Brian Daboll and Joe Brady are the early frontrunners. The Bills have already interviewed their former and current offensive coordinators for the position.

Meanwhile Moore’s Broncos advanced to the AFC Championship Game. Denver will face the New England Patriots on Sunday. But Moore was sent back to the practice squad after the Broncos’ franchise-altering divisional round win over the Bills.