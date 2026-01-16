The Chicago Bears will host the NFC Divisional Round clash with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Both teams are relatively healthy going into the game, with the Rams getting some offensive line help back, while the Bears' defense is getting C.J. Gardner-Johnson back.

But at this time of year, no one in football is fully healthy. Everyone is a bit banged up. But there is one player who is dealing with a legit injury: Rome Odunze.

Odunze suffered a foot injury in late November with a foot injury, missing the regular season's final five games. It has since been revealed that he is dealing with a fractured foot. Yet, he suited up in the Bears' epic comeback win vs. the Green Bay Packers last week.

While speaking to the media, Odunze acknowledged how difficult it has been, saying that it was “tough” managing the pain. But he understands time and situation.

“There was soreness, but at this part of the season, it’s all hands on deck and play through it. I’ll ride it ‘til the wheels fall off,” Odunze said, per Chicago Sun Times writer Jason Lieser.

Chicago is hoping to clinch its first NFC Championship berth since 2010. But knowing how inconsistent the Bears' defense has been, paired with Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offensive efficiency, he is going to be needed.

In the win over the Packers, Odunze caught just two of six targets for 44 yards. Instead, it was rookie tight end Colston Loveland that went bonkers with eight catches and 137 yards in the comeback.