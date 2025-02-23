After finishing 3-14 in 2024, the Cleveland Browns earned the No. 2 pick in the draft. However, the difference between the first and second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is significant, as the quarterback class isn't overly impressive. But — as the Browns look to improve from 3-14 in 2025 — they have plenty of holes that require some attention. With that — and given this part of the offseason — fans are hard at work, creating the best-case scenario for the Browns in mock draft simulators — like the PFN Mock Draft Simulator — predicting which prospects will fall into their lap in the 2025 NFL Draft.

So, what positions should the Browns attack through the draft?

Browns 2025 NFL Draft position needs: QB, OT, WR, RB, CB

One of the most obvious positions of need for Cleveland is the quarterback position.

The Browns are still paying their debts after their abysmal decision to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Now, the trade itself wasn't good, but the fully guaranteed contract they signed Watson to might've been what set the Browns back years and years.

Had Watson panned out, maybe their decisions wouldn't be as laughed at as they are. But, Watson hasn't come close to reaching that level of productivity, playing in just 19 games over three seasons.

Now, the reasons for his absence aren't his fault, as he's faced multiple injuries, including Achilles tears in back-to-back seasons.

Aside from obtaining a franchise quarterback, the Browns need offensive tackles, a few receivers, a running back, and some help at cornerback.

Although the PFN Mock Draft Simulator allows trades by computer-controlled teams, the Browns stayed put on all three of their picks throughout the first three rounds.

The only two trades of the first round were:

Washington Commanders traded up to No. 16, selecting Texas WR Matthew Golden.

San Francisco 49ers traded into the first round again, trading up to No. 31 with their later-round capital, selecting Ohio State OT Josh Simmons.

With this info in mind, who did the simulator select for the Browns in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft?

The PFN Mock Draft Simulator (with trades) is a tool for fans to put themselves in the seat of a general manager for an NFL franchise during the NFL Draft. This tool compiles data from PFN's NFL Draft big board and user-submitted mock drafts to give fans an idea of where prospects could land in the actual draft. A computer simulation made these picks and trades.

Browns No. 2 pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

With the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the PFN Mock Draft Simulator selected Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado to take over quarterbacking duties in Cleveland.

Now, Sanders is a polarizing prospect for some in the draft community, and some don't consider him a first-round talent.

As the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shedeur's family ties seem to both help and hurt his image. Those who like Deion usually like Shedeur.

However, the flip side of that coin is similarly true.

When looking at his stats as a four-year starter in college, there's an understanding of why some think Sanders could be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jackson State

2021: 13 games, 65.9% completion (272/413), 3,231 passing yards, 30 passing TDs, 8 INTs, 35 sacks taken, 103 carries, -17 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

13 games, 65.9% completion (272/413), 3,231 passing yards, 30 passing TDs, 8 INTs, 35 sacks taken, 103 carries, -17 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs 2022: 13 games, 70.6% completion (341/483), 3,732 passing yards, 40 passing TDs, 6 INTs, 23 sacks taken, 85 carries, 173 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs

Colorado

2023: 11 games, 69.3% completion (298/430), 3,230 passing yards, 27 passing TDs, 3 INTs, 52 sacks taken, 111 carries, -77 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

11 games, 69.3% completion (298/430), 3,230 passing yards, 27 passing TDs, 3 INTs, 52 sacks taken, 111 carries, -77 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs 2024: 13 games, 74.0% completion (353/477), 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing TDs, 10 INTs, 42 sacks taken, 100 carries, -50 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

If one thing sticks out like a sore thumb in Sanders's stats alone, however, it's his rushing stats.

In the modern NFL, athleticism at the quarterback position is almost necessary. Now, some quarterbacks remaining in the NFL aren't reliant on their athleticism, but, it's a growing part of the quarterback toolkit.

As a prospect, Sanders had just one season where the yardage he took in sacks didn't impact his rushing yards at the end of the year. Sanders finished the season with negative rushing yards in three out of four years. In 2023 alone, Sanders nearly had -100 rushing yards by the end of the 13-game season.

And that's certainly something NFL scouts have taken note of.

So — for a team that allowed Watson to get sacked 33 times in just seven games — would drafting a sack-prone quarterback with the No. 2 pick the best idea? No.

Another knock against Sanders' game isn't noticeable on the stat sheet.

Sanders has proven time and time again that his arm isn't NFL-strong.

Does that mean he'll fail in the NFL? No, but having a strong arm is surely helpful with his lack of athleticism.

While the Browns would be smarter to take Adbul Carter with this pick — considering how Myles Garrett changes their draft strategy — Sanders isn't a terrible prospect.

He has high-level accuracy, paired with a smart football brain. He has the intellectual part of the game down, but his body doesn't appear capable of doing the things his brain knows are right — if that makes sense.

For that reason, I think this would be a waste of a pick for the Browns, as they'd likely need to draft another quarterback in a few years.

Browns No. 33 pick: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

With pick No. 33, the PFN Mock Draft Simulator addressed the hole Garrett could leave if his trade request gets approved. The simulator selected Landon Jackson out of Arkansas, an incredibly interesting prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Standing 6-foot-7 (!!!) and weighing 280 pounds, Jackson has a beast-like build.

His landing spot is tough to pinpoint, as he has high highs in his profile, accompanied by low lows.

As a run-stopper, Jackson is one of the best in the class, posting a near 90 PFF run defense grade. The only edge rusher to test higher is Marshall's Mike Green, who should have a phenomenal performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

However — while his profile as a run-stopper is impressive, his production drops significantly as a pass rusher.

Using the same grading system as his run defense, Jackson posted an 11.1% pass-rush win rate, one of the lowest rates across the 2025 EDGE class.

For a team that needs a stout run defender to plug into their defense, Jackson is the guy to do that job.

However — across the board — he'll likely rank differently depending on the defensive scheme each 32 team runs as they scout Jackson.

Jackson began his college football career at LSU, appearing in just five games as a freshman. After a lackluster freshman season, Jackson transferred to Arkansas, where he immediately became an impact player as a run-first defender.

2022: 13 games, 23 tackles (9 solo, 14 assisted), 4 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble

13 games, 23 tackles (9 solo, 14 assisted), 4 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble 2023: 12 games, 44 tackles (22 solo, 22 assisted), 14 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 1 pass defended

12 games, 44 tackles (22 solo, 22 assisted), 14 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 1 pass defended 2024: 12 games, 49 tackles (27 solo, 22 assisted), 10 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 3 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Although Jackson might be less-than-ideal as a replacement for Garrett as a pass rusher, his ability to defend the run is intriguing enough to make him an interested EDGE in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Browns No. 67 pick: Kaleb Johnson, HB, Iowa

With the third and final pick by the PFN Mock Draft Simulator, the Browns selected running back Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa.

In a loaded running back class led by Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty, Johnson is one of the best in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He might end up somewhere between RB2 and RB4 depending on how some view him. Regardless, he's an impressive running back prospect.

Now, some Browns fans might wonder why Cleveland is using a third-round pick on a running back when they have Nick Chubb. When healthy, Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL.

However, that “when healthy” part is an important piece of this puzzle.

After Chubb's gruesome knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2023 season, he's missed 24 of 32 possible games.

Even after returning in Week 7 of the 2024 season, Chubb played in just eight games, breaking his foot against the Chiefs in Week 15.

And with the possibility of Chubb hitting free agency, the Browns would have a new hole in their roster: running back.

That's where Johnson comes in.

As a three-year starter for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Johnson truly broke out in 2024, showing the nation he could be one of the best running backs in college football.

2022: 13 games, 151 carries, 779 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 4 receptions, 27 receiving yards

13 games, 151 carries, 779 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 4 receptions, 27 receiving yards 2023: 10 games, 117 carries, 463 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 3 receptions, 25 receiving yards

10 games, 117 carries, 463 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 3 receptions, 25 receiving yards 2024: 12 games, 240 carries, 1,537 rushing yards, 21 rushing TDs, 22 receptions, 188 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

Now, although his top-end production only showed up in his final season, Johnson would be a great Chubb replacement.

Both running backs play a similar game, showcasing a bruising style of running paired with impressive contact balance.

When he was healthy, Chubb showcased some of the best balance from a running back in the NFL, and Johnson is similar in that regard.

At 6-foot-0, 225 pounds, Johnson is nearly the exact build of Chubb, who is 5-foot-11, 227 pounds.

So — if he's still available with their third-round pick — the Browns would be getting a highly talented running back in Kaleb Johnson.

Browns 3-round mock draft simulation grade: C-

The main reason the Browns' 2025 NFL Draft grade is this low is because of their first-round selection made by the PFN Mock Draft Simulator.

As someone very low on Sanders as a prospect, selecting him second overall just doesn't make sense.

Yes, he could be one of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 class, but is that a high benchmark? Not really.

Even with Cam Ward — another highly touted quarterback prospect in 2025 — he could be less-than-advertised if he doesn't reach his ultimate ceiling.

So — at this No. 2 spot — it seems much more effective to draft a guy like Abdul Carter, even if the Browns don't trade Garrett.

If they do trade Garrett, Carter makes even more sense.

Now — if the Titans select Carter with their No. 1 pick — Travis Hunter would be another player who likely makes a bigger impact at the NFL level than his former quarterback at Colorado.

Considering the Browns' need at corner and receiver, Hunter would be an immediate impact player, as he's proven to play both positions at a Heisman-winning level — at least in college.

But — if the Browns stick with Sanders at No. 2 — it could junk the entirety of their 2025 NFL Draft class.

Along with Sanders, Jackson is a bit one-dimensional as a prospect, even if he's an incredible run-stopper. This pick could be a better fit if the Browns keep Garrett, giving them two massive edge rushers on the defense.

However, Jackson won't make the same impact as Garrett has on that defense.

The only true slam dunk pick in the first three rounds of this mock draft simulation is Kaleb Johnson, who could be selected far before the third round if he tests well in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

All-in-all, this class wouldn't move me much as a Browns fan, resulting in a C- grade.