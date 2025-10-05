The Cleveland Browns finally decided to make a change at quarterback. Rookie Dillon Gabriel will start against the Vikings on Sunday, replacing veteran Joe Flacco. He will be attempting to crack a losing streak by Browns rookie QBs that goes all the way back to the 1990s.

Gabriel will attempt to win his first start for the Browns on Sunday. It is something that the last 16 Browns rookies have failed to accomplish.

“Dillon Gabriel is attempting to become the first Browns quarterback since 1999 to win his first career start,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on Sunday. “Since 1999, Browns QBs making their first start are 0-16 while throwing 14 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and leading their team to an average of 14.1 points per game.”

Gabriel will also become Cleveland's starting quarterback since 1999. It is one more mind-blowing statistic that shows how little success the Browns have had since rejoining the NFL.

He must attempt this feat in an international game against a ferocious Vikings defense.

The deck is certainly stacked against Gabriel, suggesting that Cleveland's ugly losing streak could continue.

Dillon Gabriel's honest reflection after earning Browns starting quarterback job

Gabriel has always been ready for this moment.

The rookie quarterback gave an honest answer when asked about winning Cleveland's starting job this week.

“I think it's funny because I got a text from a good buddy of mine. He sent me a picture of a fire station,” Gabriel said. “When he sends it, he listed the obvious like doors are open, garage doors are open. Things are ready to go and they're just waiting on that phone call. What a great representation of the job I have and being ready for that moment.”

Gabriel explained that his mindset has been to always be prepared to start for the Browns. Now he's ready to just get to work.

“I smiled because it was a moment you prep for,” Gabriel continued. “You're extremely excited for it, but also gotta realize that it's extreme focus and that's what I continue to harp on.”

It may not be the perfect scenario for Gabriel. But he understands that he cannot wait for an ideal situation, especially in the NFL.

“If you wait for the perfect time, you're gonna wait a whole lifetime,” Gabriel concluded. “So for me, I've always been ready.”

Browns vs. Vikings kicks off at 9:30AM ET in London.