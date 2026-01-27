Stepen A. Smith believes Deion Sanders will become a quality NFL head coach one day. He just does not want to see it happen with the Cleveland Browns in 2026 for Shedeur Sanders' sake.

Smith, who called Deion Sanders his “brother,” said he “hopes” the Colorado head coach receives the promotion, but he knows it is unlikely. The ESPN host praised Coach Prime's leadership and football IQ, but he noted that the only time he had success as a college football coach was when he worked with his son.

“I hope this happens for him, [but] his resume doesn't warrant it,” Smith said on ‘First Take.' “That is the reality. Yes, you were 27-6 in leading Jackson State to consecutive SWAC titles. Yes, you had a winning season with Shedeur Sanders last year at Colorado… You had two losing seasons in the three seasons you were [at Colorado]. This last season, which was your worst, was without your son. When you won, it was with your son.

“I believe that Deion Sanders can coach. I believe the man knows football. I think he knows how to galvanize folks. We know that his football IQ is top-notch. You give him equal talent, he can make some things happen. Obviously, in the National Football League, you gonna have talent that you don't have at Colorado. I have no doubt that if he were an NFL coach, I believe he would do a good job. But the question is whether or not you deserve it. It can't always be about you coaching your son.”

Stephen A. Smith says Browns' HC hire will affect rookie QB

Smith added that if the Browns hired Sanders, it would only make the situation worse for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The 23-year-old managed to find minimal success during a highly scrutinized rookie season, but reuniting with his father would only increase the target on his back.

“If you were to get the Cleveland Browns' job, is that why Shedeur Sanders had such a hard time getting an opportunity?” Smith said. “Because coaches and people within the organization were sensing that [Deion Sanders] was the heir apparent? Now you're gonna have people asking those questions. They're gonna accuse him of lurking all along, which is just gonna add more pressure to Shedeur Sanders.”

Shedeur Sanders is set to make his first Pro Bowl appearance as the AFC replacement for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who will be busy with Super Bowl LX preparation. That decision drew heavy criticism for his selection over players like Trevor Lawrence, Lamar Jackson and Cam Ward.