The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have restructured wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's contract to create $20 million in cap space, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

This is a significant move for the Cowboys, who were heavily criticized last offseason for not restructuring contracts to be aggressive in free agency. They made very few notable moves to improve the roster last offseason, and as a result of Dak Prescott getting hurt, the team disappointed and finished under .500 in 2025. With Prescott returning for 2026 on a long-term contract that pays him $60 million a year, the time to compete is now for the Cowboys.

After agreeing to an extension with Osa Odighizuwa and making this move with Lamb, it would be logical to assume that the Cowboys will be at least somewhat aggressive in free agency when it starts next week. It will be interesting to see the players the Cowboys target and if they are some of the bigger names available in free agency.

Regardless of the salary cap situation heading into free agency next week, the Cowboys' biggest item on the docket this offseason is figuring out a long-term extension with pass rusher Micah Parsons. Dallas delayed on the extensions for both Lamb and Prescott last offseason, and the franchise has a reputation for leaving those types of moves until the last minute. Prescott's extension was not done until the morning of Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Given the track record, it would not be surprising to see this situation with Parsons drag into training camp, but it would also be somewhat surprising if the Cowboys were not able to figure something out with him, because history suggests that usually the sides come to an agreement.

In the meantime, the Cowboys will likely look to improve their roster outlook for 2025 to try to compete for a deep run in the playoffs.