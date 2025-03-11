The NFL free agency negotiation period kicked off with all sorts of deals. Among them were a few former Dallas Cowboys finding new homes. One notable departure was that of cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who agreed to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for three years and $30 million, with $20 million guaranteed.

Lewis, 29, has spent his entire career with the Cowboys since being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. As such, the deal from the Jaguars makes him the highest-paid nickel in the league and will earn him $12.5 million in his first season of the deal, per Ian Rapoport.

After Lewis agreed to a deal with the Jaguars, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared a reaction on his Instagram story.

“The Most Deserved,” Prescott wrote to a photo of Lewis.

Lewis, who played college football at Michigan, has been a consistent presence in the Cowboys' defense over the past eight seasons. He has played in 115 games with 64 starts and 10 interceptions. On top of that, Lewis has five forced fumbles, 44 pass deflections, 9.5 sacks, nine fumble recoveries, and 275 solo tackles.

After the agreement came through, Lewis shared a short but sweet message to Cowboys fans: “Cowboys nation, thank you,” he wrote on X.

It's a tough loss for Dallas, which also saw defensive end Chauncey Golston leave for a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the New York Giants. On the other hand, the Cowboys did agree to a deal with Miami Dolphins' offensive lineman Robert Jones in hopes of filling the void left by Zack Martin.

Still, the Cowboys losing Jourdan Lewis is a tough blow for the defense, especially with the consistency and level of play he has provided. While Prescott is happy for his former teammate, the Cowboys are now left searching for another nickel to fill the void he leaves.