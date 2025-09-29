There wasn't a bigger name during Sunday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys than star defensive end Micah Parsons. After all, it was his first appearance at AT&T Stadium, his former NFL home, and against the team that welcomed him in the pros since the stunning trade that sent him to Green Bay.

Parsons had a clear mission in the Cowboys game, and that was to hunt quarterback Dak Prescott in the backfield and disrupt Dallas' offense. Although the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher did not exactly have a glittering performance, he did get credited for a sack on Prescott in overtime.

Following the game that ended in a 40-40 tie, Prescott initially thought that Parsons had not sacked him. He knew that Parsons got him in overtime, but did not believe at first that it counted as a sack for the pass rusher.

“I don’t think he got me, I don’t think he sacked me,” Prescott told NBC’s Melissa Stark in a postgame interview (h/t Matt Connolly of Penn Live).

“Got me one from behind right there in overtime but I got past the line [of scrimmage].”

Stark, however, did inform Prescott that Parsons indeed got a sack.

“No way,” Prescott responded. “That’s alright. That’s alright. … He can have it.”

That was the only sack absorbed in the game by Prescott, who put together an admirable performance. He passed for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He had zero turnovers and repeatedly gashed the Packers' defense, which was supposedly menacing with the addition of Parsons to the unit. Parsons finished with three quarterback hits and three tackles to go with his sack, as Green Bay struggled to contain Prescott and Dallas' offense.

In any case, it was a healthy competition between Prescott and Parsons, who played his first four seasons in the NFL in Dallas threads.

“Zero,” Prescott said about whether Parsons talked trash to him during the contest, per Rob Demovsky and Todd Archer of ESPN. “Not at all. Not at all. Until afterwards and it was great, good talks afterwards, staying healthy, great job, it was fun competing against you. But no talks happened at all during the game.”

The 1-2-1 Cowboys will rest up their bodies following a marathon Sunday Night Football encounter with the Packers before preparing for their Week 5 showdown versus the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.