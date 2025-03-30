Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys seem to be in the early parts of contract talks, as the pass rusher is looking to have a big payday in the future. Though they may have just started talking, executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke about how the contract talks are going but didn't say much.

“I don't want to get into any details,” Jones said via ESPN's Todd Archer. “It's not fair for anybody, other than we've got a great working relationship with Micah and think the world of him. Like I've said, we've had good visits with him and feel good about where we're headed.”

The Cowboys gave out big contracts to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb at the beginning of last season, and Parsons was the next person in line. It took some time for those deals to come about, and it may be the same thing for Parsons depending on how much he's asking for.

Parson is one of the best pass rushers in the league, and after seeing what Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby got, there's a chance that he can get around the same money that they signed for.

“We've done the early before, and we've waited until the end to do them,” Jones said. “A lot of it is just the negotiation itself. Some of them take longer than others. And we put about zero credibility or credence into people saying you wait too long.”

Micah Parsons set for a big payday from the Cowboys

Micah Parsons has spoken about getting an extension from the Cowboys before, and it seems like he knows that he's going to be treated well by Jerry Jones and the organization.

“Me and Jerry Jones … That’s my dog,” Parsons said. “We gotta stop that Jerry Jones hate… Listen, I’m telling y’all right now Cowboys Nation, Jerry Jones is much better as a GM than you guys think … I never met a man that takes better care of his players.”

“I really have a lot of respect for Jerry,” Parsons continued. “We have great conversations all the time. There's definitely a plan in place, but we'll just see how everything plays out. There's been no progress yet, but I'm pretty confident that something will happen, so we'll see.”

It'll be interesting to see how much Parsons can get with his extension, and he might reset the market with the contract.