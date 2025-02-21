After news broke that Zack Martin plans to retire after 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, many fans went on a trip down memory lane, finding shocking stat after shocking stat from his Hall of Fame career. One stat — specifically regarding holding penalties — stands out most when dissecting Martin's 11 seasons with the Cowboys, per Ari Meirov on X.

“Zack Martin retires from the NFL with more All-Pro selections (9) than accepted holding penalties (7),” Meirov wrote. “What a stat. What a career.”

What a career is right.

With the end of an era, fans remembered the good times Martin provided for the Cowboys, including being named an All-Pro or being invited to the Pro Bowl in nearly each of his 11 seasons.

2014: Pro Bowl & first-team All-Pro

2015: Pro Bowl & second-team All-Pro

2016: Pro Bowl & first-team All-Pro

2017: Pro Bowl & second-team All-Pro

2018: Pro Bowl & first-team All-Pro

2019: Pro Bowl & first-team All-Pro

2020: None

2021: Pro Bowl & first-team All-Pro

2022: Pro Bowl & first-team All-Pro

2023: Pro Bowl & first-team All-Pro

2024: None

So, as is seen throughout his career, Martin rarely ended a season without any sort of accolade.

In 2020, Martin missed six games, and in 2024, he missed seven due to season-ending surgery. So, it was a bit expected not to earn a Pro Bowl invite or All-Pro recognition during those seasons.

However — as Meirov wrote on X — Martin had just seven holding penalties in his entire career.

For context, Martin had six seasons without a single holding penalty at all.

That means in his 10,562 offensive snaps over 11 seasons, Martin was penalized for holding on 0.067% of those reps.

When looking at other offensive linemen, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor — the victim of arguable false start infractions — had more holding penalties in the 2024 season (8) than Martin had across over 10,000 offensive reps.

So, yes, this is an incredibly impressive stat from the Cowboys' offensive guard.

And as a likely Hall of Famer down the line, it's stats like this that really make Zack Martin one-of-a-kind in a long list of Cowboys history.