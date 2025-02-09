It's been nearly 30 years since the Dallas Cowboys last played in a Super Bowl, and with each passing year, it feels like America's Team is not only getting further away from being America's Team, but also further away from reaching a Super Bowl once again. And what's interesting about this is that Cowboys owner/president/general manager/de facto mascot Jerry Jones seems to be increasingly stunned each and every year that this Super Bowl drought continues.

Now in fairness to Jerry, the Cowboys did enter the 2024 NFL season on a run of three consecutive years finishing with 12 regular season wins. Point to the lack of Playoff success if you'd like, but 36 wins over a three year period counts for something. At the very least, it puts you in position to enter the postseason with a puncher's chance of making the Super Bowl. But in each of these previous three postseason trips, the Cowboys flamed out in spectacular fashion once they were facing a win or go home scenario.

This year, Dallas didn't even get their puncher's chance. Quarterback Dak Prescott, who signed a massive contract extension just before the season began, was injured early on, and Dallas stumbled to a 7-10 finish just months after Jones declared the team was going “all in” to win a Super Bowl.

Given the fact that this was Dallas' mentality heading into the season, I suppose it shouldn't be a surprise that Jerry Jones is once again shocked that the Cowboys aren't playing on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I wouldn’t have signed Dak Prescott, the highest-paid player in the NFL, if now wasn’t when we wanted to win,” Jones said, per Diana Russini of The Athletic. “This is a shocker to be here at this Super Bowl and not have the Cowboys here. I didn’t plan on that when I made that agreement with him. So we’re going to do everything we can to get there.”

Frankly, this is the same messaging that Jerry Jones has used for decades, regardless of the events the preceded the statement. “We're going to do everything we can to get there” is just a slightly longer version of “all in,” and by now, Cowboys fans know that. But regardless of what Jones has said for three decades, ultimately, the only thing that matters to fans in Dallas is if Dak Prescott and the rest of this group is capable of bringing America's Team back to the promised land.