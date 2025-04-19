After a disastrous season, the Dallas Cowboys' path forward is relatively unclear. While Dak Prescott will be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, he has yet to get a suitable backfield counterpart. But that may change if Dallas drafts Ashton Jeanty.

The Boise State standout dominated college football and is projected to be the first running back taken off the board in the NFL Draft, and he may actually come off of the board before the Cowboys even get a chance. And that would be a shame if NFL analyst Louis Riddick's comparison of Jeanty is accurate.

“Think Emmitt Smith with breakaway home-run speed. That's Jeanty. He has it all,” Riddick wrote for ESPN.

Riddick's analysis of Jeanty, who finished second in Heisman Trophy voting after rushing for 2,601 yards in 2024, is as follows:

“Great vision and instincts to find rushing lanes

A low center of gravity and supernatural strength in his lower body and core to break arm tackles with ease

Impressive foot quickness and flexibility at 5-foot-9, 211 pounds to jump cut, accelerate and get to the third level

A big-play mentality and competitiveness that screams, ‘I'm a threat to go the distance at any time'

Good hands out of the backfield as a receiver and a willingness to step up as a blocker

Jeanty will be a superstar the second he touches the field in the NFL. He ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. He forced 126 missed tackles. He even caught 23 passes.”

Jeanty's potential is undeniable, a fact that is evident by the belief that he could go in the top 10 of the upcoming draft. Last year, the first running back taken in the draft, Jonathon Brooks, had to wait until No. 46 overall in the second round to be selected. Since 2018, only one running back — Bijan Robinson in 2023 — has been drafted in the top 10.

Still, comparing anyone to Emmitt Smith is bold. More than 20 years since his retirement, Smith, an eight-time Pro Bowler and former MVP, remains the NFL's all-time leading rusher.

Whether Jeanty is on the roster or not, the Cowboys enter the 2025 season with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and without Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence, who retired and left in free agency, respectively.