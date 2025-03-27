Fans of petty squabbles were treated to another round of the Micah Parsons-DeMarcus Lawrence beef. The former Dallas Cowboys teammates have been taking shots at each other since Lawrence landed a $42 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency earlier this month.

The feud quickly escalated, turning personal when Lawrence accused Parsons of prioritizing social media over football. Clearly Parsons wasn’t going to let the veteran defensive end have the last word. It took a little while, but the Cowboys’ All-Pro pass rusher responded to Lawrence’s jab in an interview with All City DLLS.

“I think it’s ridiculous… You watch the tape. There’s no question I’m locked in. I’m giving my actual best effort out there on the field, which I think that’s all that matters,” Parsons said, per NFL.com.

“Everyone has their selection of how they want to deal with things. Some people drink. Some people smoke. I like to tweet. I like to be active and know about ball. I like to know what everyone else is doing. And that's just me. I don't drink. I don't smoke. What I care about is the effort you give me on the football field, and that's something you can't question. I know I'm one of the best players and as long as I'm performing that way, it shouldn't matter. When you jump offside on the goal line, is that because I'm tweeting? I think it's ridiculous, outrageous,” Parsons stated.

Cowboys’ All-Pro Micah Parsons won’t let DeMarcus Lawrence beef die

The war of words began when Lawrence left Dallas this offseason and took a parting shot at the team, saying he knew he was never going to win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys. The dig caught Parsons’ attention and he fired back with a personal attack, writing “This what rejection and envy look like… this some clown s**t.”

Lawrence, naturally, responded. The 12-year veteran wrote, “Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

The back-and-forth seemed to fizzle out after that. But now Parsons has replied to Lawrence’s accusation. So it’s just a matter of time before Lawrence hops on some podcast and answers back.

Prior to signing his three-year deal with the Seahawks, Lawrence told reporters he was hoping to stay with the Cowboys, saying “It would be a glorious thing.” Then after he left he stated the team wouldn’t win a Super Bowl during his playing career. Then, in the middle of his social media fight with Parsons, he wrote a heartfelt goodbye letter to the Cowboys.

It seems Lawrence has some feelings to sort out this offseason. Dallas still needs to sort out Parsons’ contract situation. While extension talks are underway, there’s been no progress as the four-time Pro Bowler enters the final year of his rookie deal.