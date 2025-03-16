Shortly after longtime Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, he began taking shots at his former team. Lawrence did not hold back, publicly blasting the Cowboys' Super Bowl chances by stating that he wasn’t going to win a championship in Dallas.

However, on Saturday, the veteran pass rusher was in a more reflective mode about the team that drafted him in the second round in 2014 – the only team he’s ever played for.

“I have had the honor and privilege to wear the star and call myself a Dallas Cowboy for my entire NFL career. There has never been a moment since the day Jerry Jones called to draft me that I haven’t loved every person in the Dallas community, every fan that supports the Cowboys across the world and every player, coach and staff member of that incredible organization,” Lawrence wrote in a goodbye letter on Instagram.

DeMarcus Lawrence says goodbye to the Cowboys

“I never truly believed that the day would come when I would go and sign with another team. We had always hoped that my family and I would get to finish our careers as Cowboys. Sadly it just wasn’t meant to be… This is not the end of my life as a Dallas Cowboy or North Texas resident but it is a new beginning and chapter for me and my family. I hope you hold us in your prayers and wish us well on our next journey, and we will see you soon. 90 out!” Lawrence continued on Instagram.

After 11 years with the Cowboys, Lawrence joined the Seahawks on a three-year, $42 million deal. He’ll switch uniforms for the first time in his age-33 season. And while he’s attempting to embrace his legacy in Dallas, his parting words about the team angered Cowboys' star edge rusher Micah Parsons.

The two former teammates started a war of words online that escalated into a personal beef. Clearly, Parsons didn’t appreciate Lawrence voicing his opinion of the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances.

Last season, Lawrence injured his foot early and missed 13 games. He was limited to just 14 total tackles and three sacks. The Seahawks hope there’s more left in the tank for the veteran defender who's now healthy. Lawrence racked up 61.5 sacks during his Cowboys tenure.