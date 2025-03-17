The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Dallas only won seven games and missed the playoffs, losing ground against Philadelphia and Washington in the NFC East. The Cowboys had to deal with multiple injuries along the way, including a season-ender to QB Dak Prescott. Regardless, the Cowboys were still not nearly as competitive as they hoped they would be.

As a result, Dallas moved on from Mike McCarthy and promoted Brian Schottenheimer to head coach.

Now the Cowboys seem to feel some urgency to improve the roster ahead of what should be a crucial 2025 season for the franchise.

The Cowboys have not made any huge splashes in free agency, but they are much more active than last offseason.

Dallas extended DT Osa Odighizuwa on a four-year, $80 million contract. They also added a pair of running backs in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. The Cowboys also brought in several defensive players who should fit defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' scheme. Some of those players include CB Kaiir Elam, DE Payton Turner, and LBs Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray Jr.

This is a good start, but Dallas needs to build on this if they plan to have any postseason success in 2025. As a result, The Cowboys need to nail most of their picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But which players might the Cowboys target?

Below we will explore who the Cowboys may select in the 2025 NFL Draft following the first week of NFL free agency.

Cowboys add platoon of running backs in PFN mock draft simulation

First, let's break down the Cowboys' complete haul before getting into the pick-by-pick analysis.

EDGE Shemar Stewart – Texas A&M – 12th overall

WR Tre Harris – Ole Miss – 44th overall

RB Cam Skattebo – Arizona State – 76th overall

EDGE Kaimon Rucker – UNC – 149th overall

RB RJ Harvey – UCF – 171st overall

RB Jordan James – Oregon – 174th overall

The Cowboys add a fan-favorite edge rusher in the first round with Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart.

Stewart boasts an impressive athletic profile and his scouting reports are littered with words like “traits” and “upside.” He is an impressive player based on his production, but some scouts are concerned that he has not accomplished more because of his athletic gifts. As such, he's a bit of a projection when transitioning into the NFL.

With the Cowboys, Stewart could learn behind superstar Micah Parsons and enter a rotation with Marshawn Kneeland, Payton Turner, and Dante Fowler Jr. I'd call this a decent pick, depending on how you view Stewart as a prospect.

Dallas adds a receiver in the second round with Tre Harris out of Ole Miss.

Harris brings both size and speed to the table. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said that Harris “looks locked in as an “X” receiver with big-game potential and a future home as a WR2.” That sounds like the perfect type of player to pair with CeeDee Lamb moving forward.

I could see the Cowboys going after a player like Harris to give them what they hoped to get in the Jonathan Mingo trade from last season.

Next, the Cowboys add Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.

I have to admit, this feels a lot like a real Cowboys draft pick. Skattebo is a powerful, bruising running back who reminds me in some ways of Maurice Jones-Drew and Marion Barber. If the Cowboys do end up with Skattebo in real life, I'd expect him to become a fan favorite. He'd also have the inside track for a sizeable role in the offense.

Skattebo does have one pending lawsuit that may cause some teams to question his responsibility.

Finally, the Cowboys double back to the running back and edge positions to create even more depth.

They select both RJ Harvey and Jordan James in the later rounds, giving the Cowboys ridiculous depth at running back. If the Cowboys took this type of approach in real life, you'd assume they'll throw everyone into a training camp battle and reward whoever wins with the starting job. As such, there's no guarantee either player would make the final roster.

The Cowboys also invest in another edge rusher, selecting Kaimon Rucker from UNC.

Rucker balled out in the ACC this season, but most scouts agree that he does not project as a promising NFL prospect. The best case scenario for Rucker is sticking on a roster as a designated pass rusher. Considering the depth that Dallas has at the position, I doubt Rucker would make the Cowboys' final roster.