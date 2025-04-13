The Dallas Cowboys are putting the finishing touches on the draft board ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. All 32 NFL teams are spending the next few weeks studying the best players in college football. One Cowboys star was furious about the latest NIL drama in the college football world.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not happy about Nico Iamaleava's decision to hold out of Tennessee's spring practice.

“College football a joke now,” Parsons posted on social media on Friday. “Yall minds well just make college into a semi pro league! Actually hold players accountable to the contracts they sign!”

Iamaleava decided to hold out of spring practice with the Volunteers because he was seeking an NIL deal worth roughly $4 million per season.

Tennessee has since announced that is has parted ways with Iamaleava as a result of his no-show at spring practice. The Volunteers will look to the transfer portal to find their next quarterback. Meanwhile, Iamaleava will enter the transfer portal himself, where he will seek to get a new NIL deal with his next team.

It makes sense that Parsons of all players would be frustrated with the current state of NIL in college football.

The NCAA adopted NIL in the summer of 2021. This decision came out just a few months after Parsons was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Therefore, Parsons just barely missed out on earning money during his collegiate career at Penn State.

At least Parsons can look forward to a big pay day in the near future.

Micah Parsons is due for his own pay day from the Cowboys in near future

Micah Parsons may not have benefitted from NIL money, but he is due a big pay day from the Cowboys.

Parsons is due a huge contract extension with the Cowboys in the near future. He will play on the fifth-year option in 2025, which is worth $24 million.

The Cowboys and Parsons have been in contract negotiations for quite a while now. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has even taken the unusual step of performing some negotiations directly with Parsons himself. Parsons has noted that he will not sign a contract without his agent's approval, which is good to hear.

Parsons' value continues to rise as other top defensive players sign contract extensions. He is now expected to command anywhere from $35 million to just over $40 million per season on a new contract.

Spotrac currently gives Parsons a market value of $36.3 million per season.