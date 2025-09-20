The Dallas Cowboys allowed over 500 yards of offense to the Russell Wilson-led New York Giants in their narrow Week 2 win. Ultimately, the Cowboys came up with a big defensive stop, intercepting Wilson in overtime. Brandon Aubrey then converted a game-winning 46-yard field goal as time expired. But the 40-37 nail biter in Dallas didn’t inspire confidence in the Cowboys' defense.

Now the team is dealing with an injury to another key defensive back ahead of its Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears. After an illness sidelined him earlier in the week Trevon Diggs returned to a full practice on Thursday. But a new development could further compromise the Cowboys' beleaguered secondary.

Despite practicing in full Thursday, Diggs landed on Saturday's injury report with a knee ailment, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The All-Pro corner is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Chicago.

Cowboys brace for depleted secondary in Week 3

DaRon Bland has already been ruled out for the Bears game. The fourth-year pro has been sidelined since hurting his foot in practice after the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bland could miss multiple weeks with the foot injury. If Diggs misses time as well, it would be a major blow to the Cowboys' defense.

Dallas is still adjusting to life without Micah Parsons. Jerry Jones and company failed to reach an extension agreement with the star defensive end. The team then chose to trade him to the Green Bay Packers just prior to the season opener.

The Cowboys signed veteran DE Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal after their Week 2 win in an effort to shore up the pass rush. It was later revealed that Clowney was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing prior to signing with the team.

While the issue appears to be a relatively minor parking dispute, Clowney is not expected to play in Week 3. The three-time Pro Bowler is officially considered a game-time decision. But the Cowboys expect Clowney to sit out the Bears matchup. This has more to do with the fact that he’s only practiced with Dallas for one week and may not be fully up to speed with the defense.