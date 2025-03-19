The Dallas Cowboys have been more active during the 2025 NFL offseason than they were least year. Dallas added multiple players on both sides of the ball during the first week of NFL free agency. Now they may reunite with a familiar face to solidify the quarterback position.

ESPN's Todd Archer weighed in on how the Cowboys are looking after one week of NFL free agency. Archer shed some light on how the team may approach the backup quarterback position.

“Their search for Dak Prescott's backup could lead them back to Trey Lance with Cooper Rush gone, but they also have Will Grier on the roster,” Archer wrote on Wednesday. “They hope to add a quarterback in the draft, too.”

The Cowboys did not pick up Lance's fifth-year option, which allowed him to enter free agency. Picking up the fifth-year option was never a choice for the Cowboys, as Lance was the third overall pick. His price tag would have outweighed his value.

Therefore, a reunion on a new contract could make sense for both parties.

The Cowboys are already in a good position with Prescott as their franchise quarterback. Bringing back Lance, plus adding a rookie in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, could give Dallas valuable depth over the next few seasons.

Archer suggests Cowboys could trade for WR after missing out on Cooper Kupp

Archer also made an interesting observation on how the Cowboys may approach the receiver position this offseason.

He suggested that the Cowboys may trade for a wide receiver after missing out on free agent Cooper Kupp.

“Where will they find a receiver? The Cowboys were not a big player for Cooper Kupp, per sources, despite his ties to new receivers coach Junior Adams. They looked at the veterans available, but injury and cost dimmed their pursuit,” Archer wrote. “A trade for one remains possible, as does drafting one, perhaps even in the first round.”

The Rams released Kupp last week, which caused multiple teams to express an interest in signing Kupp.

The Cowboys were rumored to be one of those interested teams. However, they reportedly backed off their pursuit of Kupp because he was a few million dollars too expensive for them.

While adding Kupp would have been exciting, it would have only been a short-term solution.

If the Cowboys do trade for a receiver, they will likely target a receiver with a cheap contract and multiple years left on the deal.