The Dallas Cowboys have been busy re-signing players and acquiring talent on cheaper deals. With the 2025 NFL Draft around the corner, it's unclear what Jerry Jones and the front office plan to do with the No. 12 pick overall. However, the Cowboys co-owner and director of personnel Stephen Jones has already admitted the team may have to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

During a segment on “The Insiders” on NFL Network, insider Ian Rapoport intensified the rumors bout the Cowboys selecting a quarterback on Day 2 of the draft. Rapoport hints that Cooper Rush leaving Dallas to be the backup option for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens opens up the possibility of Dallas finding Dak Prescott's backup.

“Once the Cowboys let [Cooper Rush] move on it becomes really interesting, to me. You obviously have Dak Prescott as the starter. He has a huge deal that he's under contract for several years. But this to me says the Cowboys are gonna go quarterback in the draft and I wonder how high are they gonna go?”

Rapoport hints at the idea of the Cowboys possibly selecting former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the second round of the NFL Draft. He also claims he'd be “surprised” if the front office decides to select a quarterback in round one. But the idea of selecting Ewers to sit and learn behind Prescott is something Rapoport seems to believe is a real possibility.

Other prospect quarterbacks that could possibly be available to the Cowboys early in the second round include Ole Miss Rebels' Jaxson Dart and Alabama Crimson Tide's Jalen Milroe. Of course, there is always the possibility of Dallas trading up for Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders. But Rapoport doesn't seem to believe that's a realistic option for Dallas.

Prescott is 31 years old and primed to be the starting quarterback for the next few seasons. The Cowboys restructured his contract this offseason, along with CeeDee Lamb, to clear cap space to re-sign and sign players through free agency. Dallas currently has Will Grier listed as the backup option.

The 2024 season was derailed after Prescott suffered a hamstring injury in the 27-21 Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The injury led him to receive season-ending surgery. The Cowboys relied on Rush for the remainder of the season and gave former No. 3 pick Trey Lance a single start as well.