Entering the draft, the Dallas Cowboys had their eyes on a wide receiver. But they left the draft without one. So it’s no surprise the Cowboys talked to the Steelers about acquiring George Pickens in a trade, according to a post on X by Dianna Russini.

George Pickens' name was tossed around in trade discussions this past week. The Cowboys were one of the teams that discussed bringing in the Steelers' wideout, sources tell me.

But with the draft in the rearview, expect the trade buzz to cool surrounding Pickens.

Interestingly, the Cowboys didn’t take a longshot pick at the position.

What would WR George Pickens look like with Cowboys?

Who knows what the Steelers asked for? They may have wanted two first-round picks. Of course, the Cowboys wouldn’t go crazy to get Pickens because the receiver comes with baggage.

Maturity issues seem to be the biggest cloud following Pickens. In three years in the NFL, he has been largely disappointing. He tends to show a lot of ability, but the results don’t match. He totaled 1,140 yards receiving in 2023 but fell to 900 last year. And he has scored only 12 touchdowns over three seasons.

Still, Steelers general manager Omar Khan addressed the situation before the draft, according to athlonsports.com.

“I mean, we're glad we have George and DK here,” Khan said. “I think they're gonna be exciting for everyone to watch. Excited to have D.K. here, but no.”

However, ESPN’s know-it-all Adam Schefter put Pickens on a list of players who “could be deemed expendable.”

Furthermore, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said there may still be things in the works at the wide receiver position, according to athlonsports.com.

“The train has not left the station if improvement is needed from what we've got on campus,” Jones said. “We don't have to be through at receiver in any way. Definitely, the idea that we could, if the opportunity comes up, we want to, could address this in free agency.”

Currently the Cowboys wide receiver room includes Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, KaVonte Turpin, Ryan Flournoy, Jonathan Mingo, and Parris Campbell. It’s not exactly a who’s-who among NFL wide receivers. It’s hard to imagine this will be what the Cowboys’ depth chart looks like at the beginning of the 2025 season. They will almost certainly bring in different talent, perhaps a guy like Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper.