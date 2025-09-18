The Denver Broncos lost a heartbreaker to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Indy hit a field goal as time expired, sealing a 29-28 victory over Denver. But the big storyline coming out of the Broncos’ crushing defeat is the leverage penalty the essentially cost Denver the game.

Down 28-26 with 3:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, Daniel Jones led the Colts on a nine play drive. Indianapolis couldn’t advance beyond the Broncos’ 42-yard-line, setting up a 60-yard field goal attempt for second-year kicker Spencer Shrader.

Shrader missed the kick but the Broncos’ aggressive attempt to block the field goal resulted in Dondrea Tillman getting called for leverage. The penalty moved the Colts up 15 yards and gave the team another shot at the game winner. Now 45 yards out, Shrader hit the field goal and the Broncos fell to 1-1 on the season.

Denver fans were already upset that the team gave Indianapolis a second crack at the kick. But on Thursday, special teams coach Darren Rizzi added fuel to the fire with an odd admission. Rizzi told reporters that the Broncos had never called the play they went with on the 60-yard FG attempt ever before, per DNVR Broncos.

Broncos’ special teams miscue leads to brutal defeat

Article Continues Below

While most would expect a special teams coordinator to have a trick up his sleeve for a potential FG block with the game on the line. But the Colts were attempting a 60-yard field goal. Shrader’s career-long is just 48 yards. The 26 year old had only even attempted 13 kicks in the NFL.

It was highly unlikely the Colts were going to make the kick from 60 yards out. But with an assist from the Broncos, Shrader got the game winner and Indianapolis improved to 2-0 on the season. However, the bitter defeat is even more difficult to stomach knowing the team had never even run that particular block play before.

Denver head coach Sean Payton took responsibility for the miscue. “We had a certain field goal block in the event of a game-winning field goal. That’s on me in that situation. It’s not on Darren (Rizzi). It’s not on (Dondrea) Tillman. The alignment was wrong and the (penalty) call was correct,” Payton explained.

While much of Week 2’s loss has centered around the final kick, It should be pointed out that Will Lutz had an opportunity to put the Broncos up 31-26 with 3:19 remaining. Lutz missed a 42-yard field goal on Denver’s final possession. Had he made the kick, the Colts would have needed a touchdown to win.