The Denver Broncos are preparing to host the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. The team is mostly healthy, and could get even healthier if running back J.K. Dobbins returns.

Dobbins has missed the last eight games for the Broncos, including last week's overtime win against the Buffalo Bills. He suffered a foot injury in early November against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Earlier this week, Denver opened the 21-day window in which it can activate Dobbins from IR (injured reserve).

Two days later, the Broncos' starting tailback was back at practice, looking spry.

Yet, after practice, Broncos' head coach Sean Payton was as evasive as possible when talking about his potential to play this weekend.

“I won’t comment on that,” Payton said, per Denver beat reporter Zac Stevens.

Those two developments appear at odds. Then again, Payton has always been one of the best coaches at playing coy when it comes to injuries.

The Broncos would love to have him back in the fold this week. The only perceived weakness of the Patriots is their rush defense.

But Denver has really struggled to run the ball recently. Even the porous Buffalo Bills run defense held RJ Harvey and Jaleel McGloughlin to 41 rush yards.

With Bo Nix suffering a season-ending ankle injury, Denver has to start Jarrett Stidham at quarterback. That will likely put more of an emphasis on running the football effectively.

Before going down with an injury, Dobbins averaged 5.0 yards per carry for 772 rushing yards and four scores.

On a related front, Denver got good news across the board on Wednesday. The entire 53-man active roster was at practice on Wednesday, including wide receivers Pat Bryant (concussion), Troy Franklin (hamstring), and C Alex Forsyth (ankle) hurt vs Bills.