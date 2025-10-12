The Denver Broncos moved to 4-2 on the season with a 13-11 victory over the New York Jets. A win is a win, but the Broncos didn't put up their cleanest performance in Week 6.

Still, Sean Payton came away with plenty of positives from the win. While it was sloppy, the Broncos never threw in the towel, via Troy Renck of The Denver Post.

“I'm proud of how our guys fought this week, really the last three weeks,” Payton said.

Starting with the good news, Denver's defense dominated against New York. They sacked Justin Fields nine times. Even more impressive, the Broncos held Fields to an unheard of -10 net passing yards. The Jets didn't score a touchdown all day, with all of their points coming from field goals and a safety.

But offensively, the Broncos struggled mightily. They gained 246 yards total with Bo Nix throwing for 174 and a touchdown. However, JK Dobbins managed to gain just 40 yards on his 14 carries. Furthermore, Denver simply couldn't move the ball forward against a New York team that entered the day 0-5.

What's most important for the Broncos though, is that the Jets ended 0-6. They'll certainly spend the practice week looking to clean things up on the offensive side. But they at least know their defense is capable of carrying them.

Furthermore, Payton knows Denver is bought in and ready to go all-in for success. Still, nine sacks is unsustainable weekly. The Broncos will look to run a more consistent gameplan in their next matchup in Week 7 against the New York Giants.