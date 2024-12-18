The New York Jets won their fourth game of the season, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 32-25 in Week 15. Despite already being eliminated from postseason contention, the Jets put on a show with an impressive offensive display featuring Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. The former Green Bay Packers teammates reunited this season when the Jets acquired Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The duo spent eight seasons together in Green Bay before Adams departed for Las Vegas. Now the close friends have joined forces again in New York. But all that time in the NFC North has left an indelible mark on Adams’ psyche.

The 11th-year veteran was asked if he would ever play for the Packers’ hated division rivals, the Chicago Bears. Without hesitation Adams’ responded with a resounding, “No,” via Up & Adams on X.

Pressed for a bit more info, Adams explained, “Look, I’m not playing too much longer as it is, so on my last days in this league, after all I’ve been blessed with, I will not be going to Chicago. Like I said I respect everyone I play but I’m not playing for the Bears, no.”

You can take the receiver out of Green Bay but you can’t take the Green Bay out of the receiver it would seem.

Adams has played 17 games against the Bears and he’s enjoyed total domination over the team. The wideout boasts a 14-3 record against Chicago, and he’s contributed 88 receptions for 1,081 yards and 10 touchdowns with a two-point conversion for good measure. The Minnesota Vikings are the only team he’s performed better against in his career. But Adams has just an 8-7-1 record against Minnesota.

Jets’ WR Davante Adams will never be a Bear

Aaron Rodgers famously said he owned the Bears back in 2021 – his last season with Adams in Green Bay. For what it’s worth, Rodgers did own Chicago as a Packer, going 24-5 against the Bears, throwing for nearly 7,000 yards with 64 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 29 games.

In 2024, Rodgers is happy to get a win against anyone. Even the 3-11 Jaguars. But in Week 15, the four-time MVP and the All-Pro wideout enjoyed a throwback game. The future Hall of Famers offered Jets fans a glimpse of what was expected from the team this season.

Adams was unstoppable Sunday, racking up nine receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns. And the veteran wideout reached an impressive milestone as he notched his 100th career touchdown. Adams became just the 12th receiver in NFL history to catch 100 touchdown passes (he’s currently at 101 TDs thanks to his two score day).

It’s unclear what the Jets will look like in 2025. New York fired its head coach and GM in the midst of a miserably disappointing season. It’s quite possible, if not likely, that the Jets move on from Rodgers and Adams next year. But one thing is certain. Adams won’t be playing for the Chicago Bears.