The Green Bay Packers have moved quickly to stabilize their leadership structure after one of the most scrutinized endings to a season in recent memory. Just days after finalizing a multiyear extension with head coach Matt LaFleur, momentum has now shifted toward securing general manager Brian Gutekunst as well.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the development while expanding on an earlier report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, signaling that ownership and football operations are aligned on continuity at the top.

“Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is also working on an extension. The Green Bay braintrust is expected back,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Pelissero had initially reported that after LaFleur agreed to the deal, Gutekunst's contract is also under consideration as they were both entering the final years of their respective contracts before negotiations accelerated. That update arrived amid speculation following Green Bay’s stunning season-ending loss in Chicago, a 31-27 defeat to the Chicago Bears in which the Packers squandered a 21-3 halftime lead and closed the year on a five-game skid.

LaFleur, who was hired by Gutekunst in January 2019, publicly expressed interest in returning shortly after last Saturday’s loss. At 46 years old, he has built one of the league’s most consistent regular-season resumes, compiling a 76-40-1 record over seven seasons. His tenure includes three NFC North titles, six playoff appearances, and back-to-back trips to the NFC Championship Game during his first two years on the job.

Gutekunst’s resume has been equally defining. Promoted to general manager in 2018 after joining the organization as a scout in 1999, he has overseen major franchise pivots. Most notably, he managed the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love and played a central role in reshaping the roster through aggressive moves, including the Micah Parsons trade.

While LaFleur’s regular-season success is undeniable, recent playoff struggles have fueled debate. Green Bay has lost five of its last six postseason games, raising questions about whether stability alone is enough to push the franchise back into true Super Bowl contention.

Still, Packers president Ed Policy has long emphasized avoiding “lame-duck” seasons for key decision-makers. According to ESPN, Policy, LaFleur, and Gutekunst were spotted together Thursday night at the American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin, discussing the future and working to keep the trio intact.

With LaFleur already secured and Gutekunst’s extension in progress, Green Bay appears committed to betting on continuity — believing that sustained leadership, rather than reactionary change, offers the clearest path back to championship relevance in the years ahead.