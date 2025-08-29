The Green Bay Packers landed star pass rusher Micah Parsons in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys Thursday. With negotiations stalled on an extension for the fifth-year All-Pro, the dispute became adversarial as Jerry Jones refused to budge. Unlike the Cowboys, the Packers immediately inked Parsons to a four-year, $188 million deal following the trade.

Now that Parsons is in Green Bay, fans want to know when they can expect to see him take the field for his new team. With the Packers kicking off the regular season in nine days, general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed Parsons’ availability.

Gutekunst is hopeful that the four-time Pro Bowler will play “at least a little in the season opener,” according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “It’s on us to be smart,” Gutekunst noted.

Packers intend to play Micah Parsons in Week 1

Oct 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) attempts to sack Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Parsons trade shocked the NFL world as many players and analysts believed the Cowboys would find a way to retain the star defensive end. Green Bay stepped in when a trade appeared imminent, pulling off the stunning swap.

Article Continues Below

Parsons was dealing with a back injury, which sidelined him throughout training camp and the preseason as he held in for a new contract. While the four-time Pro Bowler’s back is suddenly feeling much better, he has missed the entire offseason.

Parsons will also be playing for a new team for the first time since he debuted in 2021. So he’ll likely require some ramp up time to be ready for the season.

However, Parsons is eager to get to work with the Packers. After an arduous negotiating process with Dallas, it’s clear the 26-year-old DE wants to get back on the field. And Green Bay is motivated to show off its new acquisition, which skyrocketed the Packers’ Super Bowl odds.

It seems likely that Green Bay will do everything in its power to ensure Parsons suits up for the season opener. And his Packers debut could steal the spotlight from Aidan Hutchinson’s return to action.

The Detroit Lions’ defender suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Cowboys in Week 6. Parsons was actually present when Hutchinson went down, although inactive with a high-ankle sprain. Now he’ll be there for Hutchinson’s return, as a member of the Packers. How much Parsons plays in his first game for Green Bay remains unclear.

More Green Bay Packers News
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
Why Micah Parsons trade is ‘bittersweet’, per Matt LaFleurZachary Draves ·
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
When Packers realized acquiring Micah Parsons was truly realisticJordan Llanes ·
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Brian Schottenheimer’s heartfelt Micah Parsons message after Cowboys-Packers tradeBenedetto Vitale ·
Packers news: Micah Parsons seeking jersey number change with Green Bay
Micah Parsons seeking jersey number change with PackersChris Spiering ·
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.
Chris Long issues warning to Jerry Jones over Cowboys’ handling of Micah Parsons feudJulian Ojeda ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Set. 24, 2023.
Packers’ Micah Parsons hilariously celebrates $188 million contract after stunning tradeGuillermo Guajardo ·