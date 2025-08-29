The Green Bay Packers landed star pass rusher Micah Parsons in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys Thursday. With negotiations stalled on an extension for the fifth-year All-Pro, the dispute became adversarial as Jerry Jones refused to budge. Unlike the Cowboys, the Packers immediately inked Parsons to a four-year, $188 million deal following the trade.

Now that Parsons is in Green Bay, fans want to know when they can expect to see him take the field for his new team. With the Packers kicking off the regular season in nine days, general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed Parsons’ availability.

Gutekunst is hopeful that the four-time Pro Bowler will play “at least a little in the season opener,” according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “It’s on us to be smart,” Gutekunst noted.

Packers intend to play Micah Parsons in Week 1

The Parsons trade shocked the NFL world as many players and analysts believed the Cowboys would find a way to retain the star defensive end. Green Bay stepped in when a trade appeared imminent, pulling off the stunning swap.

Parsons was dealing with a back injury, which sidelined him throughout training camp and the preseason as he held in for a new contract. While the four-time Pro Bowler’s back is suddenly feeling much better, he has missed the entire offseason.

Parsons will also be playing for a new team for the first time since he debuted in 2021. So he’ll likely require some ramp up time to be ready for the season.

However, Parsons is eager to get to work with the Packers. After an arduous negotiating process with Dallas, it’s clear the 26-year-old DE wants to get back on the field. And Green Bay is motivated to show off its new acquisition, which skyrocketed the Packers’ Super Bowl odds.

It seems likely that Green Bay will do everything in its power to ensure Parsons suits up for the season opener. And his Packers debut could steal the spotlight from Aidan Hutchinson’s return to action.

The Detroit Lions’ defender suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Cowboys in Week 6. Parsons was actually present when Hutchinson went down, although inactive with a high-ankle sprain. Now he’ll be there for Hutchinson’s return, as a member of the Packers. How much Parsons plays in his first game for Green Bay remains unclear.