Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk has made progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury, returning to practice on a limited basis this week.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both Kirk and fellow wideout Braxton Berrios participated in practice Wednesday after missing the first two games of the season.

Pelissero wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“#Texans WRs Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios, who both missed the first two games because of hamstring injuries, returned to practice on a limited basis today.”

Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios make progress as Texans aim to rebound from 0-2 start

The development marks a positive step for Kirk, who has been sidelined since the preseason. Houston acquired the veteran receiver in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year, adding experience and production to a young roster. Kirk is entering his seventh NFL season and holds career totals of 404 receptions, 5,176 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Berrios also continues his comeback after joining the Texans on a one-year deal in free agency. The former Miami Dolphins receiver and return specialist has logged 134 career catches for 1,323 yards and six touchdowns, in addition to more than 3,200 return yards. His availability moving forward could provide Houston with valuable depth at both receiver and special teams.

The Texans have started the 2025 season 0-2, opening with a 14-9 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 before falling 20-19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their home opener. The narrow defeats have underscored the team’s need for reliable playmakers in the passing game as quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to establish rhythm with his receiving corps.

Houston’s next opportunity comes in a pivotal divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who stand at 1-1. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. A return to action for Kirk, and eventually Berrios, could significantly influence the Texans’ offensive performance in the weeks ahead.