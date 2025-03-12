The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to go on a revenge tour during the 2025 season. Kansas City got blown out by Philadelphia in Super Bowl 59. Now the Chiefs have plenty of hard work to do to repair the roster ahead of another deep playoff push this fall. Two Chiefs players agreed to restructured contracts on Wednesday.

The Chiefs have created almost $50 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Kansas City needed this extra cap space to sign free agents including left tackle Jaylon Moore and CB Kristian Fulton. The Chiefs have also recently handed out new contracts for Nick Bolton and Hollywood Brown, as well as a franchise tag on guard Trey Smith.

All of those moves cost Kansas City a decent amount of cap space. So much so, that they were actually over the salary cap before making these restructures.

The Chiefs were roughly $19.89 million over the salary cap before making these restructures according to Over the Cap.

Mahomes and Jones are the perfect players to receive restructured contracts.

Mahomes is currently under contract through the 2031 season, which gives the Chiefs plenty of space to spread out money. The NFL's salary cap is always rising, so the Mahomes contract will continue to look better can better as times goes on.

The Chiefs handed Jones a five-year contract extension during the 2024 offseason. He is currently under contract through the 2028 season.

Chiefs make a handful of moves to start NFL free agency

The Chiefs have not been big spenders during free agency. However, they have made some moves that should make a difference this fall.

Kansas City kicked off NFL free agency by giving former 49ers tackle Jaylon Moore a two-year contract worth $30 million. Moore signed a short-term contract that gives him another chance for a big pay day a few years down the line. Adding Moore will give Kansas City some consistency at left tackle, which they lacked in 2024.

The Chiefs added another former 49ers player in running back Elijah Mitchell. He had an impressive rookie season in 2021 before taking a back seat to other players like Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason.

Mitchell joins Isiah Pacheco and Carson Steele in Kansas City's backfield.

The Chiefs added a defensive player on Tuesday, picking up cornerback Kristian Fulton. He started his career in Tennessee before heading to LA to play for the Chargers in 2024.

Fulton adds some depth at outside cornerback that could free up Trent McDuffie to play multiple positions.