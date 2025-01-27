The Kansas City Chiefs officially have a chance to make history. The team won an AFC Championship thriller that catapulted them to Super Bowl LIX, where they will have a chance to become the first team ever to three-peat in the Super Bowl. Things won't be a breeze for Patrick Mahomes and company, though, as the Philadelphia Eagles are out for revenge. The two faced off in Super Bowl LVII in what was one of the best championship games ever, making this rematch is highly anticipated.

There is a lot more to the Super Bowl than just the game itself, though, so in this article, we are going to detail everything that you need to know: From kickoff time to halftime performers.

When and where is Super Bowl LIX?

The latest Super Bowl rematch will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana. The venue for the championship game is Caesars Superdome, and kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET for the Sunday, Feb. 9 game. Caesars Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Saints, is one of the best venues in the NFL. The Sugar Bowl was hosted there just weeks ago.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles

Year in and year out, the Super Bowl is the most-viewed television broadcast in the nation. That makes it a pretty big deal that FOX will be the company broadcasting the game. Kevin Burkhardt will provide the play-by-play for the game, and his color commentator just so happens to be Tom Brady. The longtime New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was the greatest NFL player ever, and he is thriving with the headset on, too. Brady has a record seven championships to his name, but Mahomes – the player often compared to him – is quickly catching him.

In addition to the game itself, both the halftime show and the Super Bowl commercials are big deals. Kendrick Lamar is headlining the halftime show, and he will be joined on stage by SZA. Meanwhile, a number of companies have already been previewing what they will broadcast during their 30-second ad slots during the game.

Super Bowl LIX preview

Making it to seven straight AFC Championships was impressive for the Chiefs, but it was a feat that had been done before. No team had ever made the Super Bowl after winning back-to-back championships, though. That was until the Chiefs secured an AFC Championship victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Like they've been doing all season long, they won that game in close fashion. In fact, this was the 17th straight one-score game that Kansas City has ended up victorious in. The Chiefs are clearly a dynasty, and a third straight Super Bowl victory would be unprecedented if the Chiefs were able to pull it off.

The last time they played the Eagles in the Super Bowl, fans were rewarded with an offensive shootout. Kansas City won by a score of 38-35 in a game where the two teams combined for over 600 yards of offense. Of course, both teams do look a little different now than they did back then.

Mahomes is still the best player in the NFL, and Travis Kelce is still as reliable as it gets, but both players have adjusted their games as they've gotten older. Additionally, the Eagles now have the luxury of employing Saquon Barkley. The running back became the ninth player to ever run for 2,000 yards during the regular season, and he has somehow gotten even better in the playoffs.

Philadelphia just scored 55 points in the NFC Championship Game, and Barkley was responsible for 118 yards and three of the team's seven rushing touchdowns. The Eagles have a chance to play hero during Super Bowl LIX, as the entire football world outside of Kansas City is rooting against the Chiefs and their winning ways. So, who do you think will win the 59th iteration of the Super Bowl?