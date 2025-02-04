With Andy Reid busy patting himself on the back, Stephen A. Smith anointed Patrick Mahomes as the GOAT — with one condition. And, thankfully, the NFL Referees Association fired back at an alleged favoring of the Chiefs.

Executive director Scott Green said it’s “preposterous,” according to a statement released by the association and posted on X by Tom Pelissero.

“There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season, such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather and yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes,” Green said. “But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL Officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly.”

So to you Sean McDermott, and to you DeMeco Ryans, this should pour cold water on the ridiculous notion. The Chiefs are not getting calls to go their way. There is no NFL conspiracy.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t buy the narrative

Reid said he doesn’t give much attention to the silliness, according to bolavip.com.

“Everything balances out,” Reid said. “You got a human element there with the officials. These guys are trying to do the best job that they (possibly) can out there. They take a lot of heat one way or the other. I honestly don’t get into that.”

As for Green, he landed on comments by NFL commission Roger Goodell, who said the conspiracy theory is ridiculous. Green said he walks in lock step with Goodell on this issue.

“Commissioner Goodell's comments that it is ‘ridiculous' to presume that NFL officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on,” Green said, via NFL Media, on Tuesday. “Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team.”

Scott Green said NFL officials are consistently graded

This happens every week. On every play. Every game.

“Those grades are the determining factor as to who receives postseason assignments,” Green said. “The NFLRA commends its members, who all strive to do exactly what all 32 NFL teams do. Which is to excel at their jobs so that they are working the last game of the season — the Super Bowl.”

So think about what Green said there. A conspiracy to help the Chiefs win would be like the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans conspiring to help the Chiefs win. Maybe Josh Allen purposely didn’t stretch the ball forward far enough because he wanted the Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl again. See how absolutely stupid that sounds?

But NFL fans are supposed to believe that officials would give up a dream assignment of working the Super Bowl. Just to help the Chiefs win?