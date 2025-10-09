The Las Vegas Raiders were on the wrong end of a 40-6 beatdown in Week 5. With star tight end Brock Bowers sidelined by a knee injury, Las Vegas extended its losing streak to four-straight games. The blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Raiders to 1-4 on the season.

Bowers is dealing with a bone bruise and PCL injury to his left knee. He missed the first game of his NFL career last Sunday. And his Week 6 availability took a hit when he sat out practice on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Ryan McFadden.

Bowers suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Patriots. While doctors stressed that recovery would require rest, the second-year All-Pro initially played through the knee ailment. The Raiders were hopeful Bowers could suit up against the Colts. However, he was forced to sit out the matchup.

Brock Bowers sidelined by injury ahead of Week 6

The Raiders now list Bowers as week-to-week with the injury. And it’s unclear when the Pro Bowl tight end will be able to return to the field.

“It's painful, sore, just annoying [and] frustrating because I want to be back to full strength and going full speed, being able to separate from guys… I feel like I can't really do that to the best of my abilities right now,” Bowers said per McFadden.

His absence leaves a big hole in the Raiders’ offense. The team was forced to elevate Albert Okwuegbunam from the practice squad as backup tight end Michael Mayer was also out in Week 5.

Mayer had been sidelined since suffering a concussion in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. However, he was able to return to practice and should play against the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Pete Carroll believes the Raiders can recover from the 1-4 start. But things aren’t going smoothly in the veteran head coach’s debut with the team. While Carroll anticipated winning immediately, Las Vegas has struggled since the season opener.

Geno Smith has been a major part of the problem. The veteran quarterback has already thrown nine interceptions as the Raiders have lost the turnover battle 9-3 since Week 1. The team plans to ride it out with Smith. He’ll get a chance to turn things around against the Titans Sunday. But Las Vegas will likely be missing its best offensive player.